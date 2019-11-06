UPDATED: Cedarville, Jamestown council seats filled

GREENE COUNTY — Four candidates were elected to the village councils serving Cedarville and Jamestown Nov. 5, according to unofficial final results.

Voters were to elect two for each council.

In the Village of Cedarville, incumbents David Brooks and Michael Terrell retained their seats.

Brooks lead with 156 votes or 40.1 percent to Terrell’s 126 votes or 32.39 percent.

Matthew McNelly trailed with 107 votes or 27.51 percent.

Cedarville’s council includes seven members plus the mayor. Cedarville Mayor Tony Pergram ran uncontested this election.

Down the road in the Village of Jamestown, an incumbent was elected along with a newcomer, separated by ten votes, according to unofficial final numbers.

Herbert Crosswhite took the lead with 227 votes or 39.07 percent while Jonathan D. Smith was right behind with 217 votes or 37.35 percent.

Joel Armlovich rounded out the rest of the votes with 137 or 23.58 percent.

Currently, six serve on the village council, in addition to the mayor. Jamestown also has a new mayor — Joshua Bradley — who ran uncontested this election. He replaces Mayor Dale Watson.

