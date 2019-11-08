City set to begin leaf pick-up

XENIA — The City of Xenia will be collecting leaves at the curb beginning Nov. 18 and going through Dec. 13.

The city is divided into two zones and each zone is designated two rounds of collection during this time. Zone 1 includes all areas north of Main Street (including Main Street addresses) and Zone 2 includes all areas south of Main Street.

Collection dates are:

Zone 1 — Nov. 18-22 and Dec. 2-6.

Zone 2 — Nov. 25-29 and Dec. 9-13.

City staff reminds citizens of these important points:

— Leaves need to be raked to the curb before the Monday on your pick-up week. Crews could be at your curb anytime during that week.

— Cars must not parked in the leaf pick-up area. Crews cannot reach a leaf pile if a car is parked within 10 feet.

— Piles have to contain leaves only. Leafing equipment cannot pickup sticks, limbs or trash.

Residents may also notice leaf crews picking up leaves the week of Nov. 12. This is the week that leafing machines are tested and tuned up. Crews may collect leaves that are already at the curb to test the machines. Leaf crews will go back to the test areas during the scheduled weeks.

Residents also have the option of mulching leaves or bagging them and taking them to the Greene County Recycling Center on Greene Way Boulevard.