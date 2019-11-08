New names elected to Bellbrook council, school board

BELLBROOK — Three new candidates were elected to the Bellbrook City Council and Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Board of Education during Tuesday’s general election.

According to unofficial results posted by the Greene County Board of Elections, Tim Taylor and Ernie Havens will join incumbent Elaine Middlestetter on the city council. Taylor received 1,195 votes, Havens 1,123, and Middlestetter 874 to win the three available seats. Deputy Mayor Darryl E. McGill received 699 votes and incumbent Dona Seger-Lawson 874.

Karen Long was elected to one of the two board of education openings with 1,7908 votes and will join incumbent vice president David J. Carpenter, who was reelected with 1,769 votes. Kevin Price received 1,585 votes, current board president Elizabeth F. Betz 1,129, and Heidi Anderson 1,104.

Bellbrook Mayor Michael W. Schweller was reelected, garnering 1,156 votes, while challenger Douglas O. Johnson had 405 votes.

In Sugarcreek Township, trustee Carolyn L. Destefani ran unopposed and received 1,629 votes. Incumbent fiscal officer Theodore L. Hodson was also unopposed. He received 1,556 votes.

Issue 8, the township police tax levy passed 1,494-647.

in Spring Valley, Nada Colwell ran unopposed and was reelected with 88 votes. There is still one open spot that nobody declared for either as a ballot candidate or write in.

Mayor Lori Carroll was reelected, edging Jarrhett Grow, 79-65.

Tina Bonecutter was elected to the vacant village clerk position with 57 votes. Samantha Dawson received 38, Tracy Foster 34, and Rachel Thompson 14.

In Spring Valley Township, incumbent trustee Carrie C. Smith ran unopposed and received 351 votes.

Spring Valley Township Fiscal Officer Kitty Crockett ran unopposed and received 381 votes.

