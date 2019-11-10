Votes are in for villages, township

GREENE COUNTY — The votes are in for candidates who ran in local elections for villages and township located in the northwestern corner of Greene County.

All results and vote tallies are provided by amended unofficial election results by the Greene County Board of Elections.

Village of Yellow Springs

Four candidates were vying for three seats on the Yellow Springs Village Council. Candidates, listed in alphabetical order, included Laura Curliss, James Johnson, Lisa Kreeger and Marianna Macqueen. The candidates elected to serve a four-year term commencing on Jan. 1, 2020 include Curliss, who tallied 627 or more than 18 percent of votes; Kreeger, who earned 853 or more than 24 percent of votes; and Macqueen, who received 789 or more than 22 percent of votes. Johnson tallied 568 or more than 16 percent of votes.

Two incumbents ran in an uncontested race for a seat on the Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District Board of Education. Sylvia Ellison will continue her service as she picked up 1,009 or more than 51 percent of the votes, while TJ Turner, who was appointed to serve in 2018, tallied 935 or more than 48 percent of the votes. They will each serve a four-year term commencing on Jan. 1, 2020.

Village of Clifton

No petition was filed for candidates wishing to run for a seat on the Clifton Village Council. However, the seat belonging to Robert Moses, who was appointed to serve in 2016, is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2019. The seat belonging to Paula Lazorski, who was elected to serve in 2015, is also set to expire on Dec. 31, 2019.

Village Mayor J. Alex Bieri ran in an uncontested race during the Nov. 5 General Election, receiving 18, or 100 percent, of the votes. Bieri was initially elected to serve in 2015 and will now continue service to the village for another four-year term commencing on Jan. 1, 2020.

Village Clerk/Treasurer Sue Chasnov also ran in an uncontested race and earned 19, or 100 percent, of the votes. She was elected for her current term in 2015, which is set to expire on March 31, 2020.

Miami Township

Chris Mucher, who was elected to serve a four-year term in 2015, ran uncontested for another four-year term set to commence on Jan. 1, 2020. Mucher received 1,213, or 100 percent, of the votes.

Meanwhile, Miami Township Fiscal Officer Margaret Silliman ran in an uncontested race and tallied 1,232, or 100 percent, of the votes. Siliman will serve a four-year term commencing on Jan. 1, 2020. She was elected for her current term in 2015, which is set to expire on March 31, 2020.

The 2019 General Election took place on Nov. 5.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

