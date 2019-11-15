Pawsta Night helps 4 Paws

CEDARVILLE — K9s at the ‘Ville, a student organization at Cedarville University, will host its annual Pawsta Night fund-raiser from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 in the Stevens Student Center on campus.

The funds raised will be given to 4 Paws for Ability of Xenia.

This annual pasta dinner, which costs $5 in advance and $8 at the door, will include a litter of puppies from 4 Paws for Ability, a photo booth, and a raffle. The event is open to the public.

4 Paws for Ability is a nonprofit organization in Xenia that trains and places service dogs with children and disabled veterans. K9s at the ‘Ville partners with 4 Paws for Ability to help train and socialize service dogs.

“All of the money raised will be used in helping a child or veteran receive a service dog through 4 Paws for Ability,” said Anna Webner, president for K9s at the ‘Ville. “These dogs cost thousands of dollars, and families are required to pay $17,000 themselves. We like to use the money this way because we really want these families to be able to receive a service dog.”