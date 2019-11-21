WPAFB opens new gate

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — A new gate opened at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Nov. 18 for commercial and passenger vehicles at Area A.

The new Gate 26A began operations and is open weekdays 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for both commercial and passenger vehicles. The new gate will also be open on Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., for commercial vehicles only.

The gate is located off State Highway 235, also known as North Central Avenue, at the first traffic light north of the highway 235/Central Avenue and State Highway 444/Broad Street intersection in Fairborn. Highway 235 is a divided four-lane highway at that traffic light for Gate 26A, with a single dedicated turn lane going in each direction, i.e. the left lane is a dedicated turn lane for north bound traffic and the right line is the dedicated turn lane for south bound traffic.

Base officials advise drivers to plan additional travel time in their commutes when first using the new gate in order to familiarize themselves with the new traffic flow, as the gate will handle both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Commercial vehicle inspection operations have ceased at Gate 16A, with the opening of the new inspection facility at Gate 26A.