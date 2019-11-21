‘Not guilty’ plea entered for man accused in YS murder

XENIA — The man accused in the murder of 26-year-old Leonid “Lonya” Clark of Yellow Springs appeared in court for the first time Nov. 21.

The court entered a plea of not guilty for Zyrian Sky Atha-Arnett, 26, of Enon.

Defense attorneys Andrew Schlueter and Christopher Beck are representing the defendant.

Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison was present at the hearing on behalf of the state.

Judge Michael A. Buckwalter said the $900,000 no 10 percent bond for Atha-Arnett continues.

Currently a pre-trial is set for Friday, Dec. 13; a final resolution conference for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020; a jury trial for Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Defense attorney Andrew Schlueter leans over to talk to defendant Zyrian Sky Atha-Arnett in Greene County Common Pleas Court Nov. 21. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/11/web1_SchlueterA.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Defense attorney Andrew Schlueter leans over to talk to defendant Zyrian Sky Atha-Arnett in Greene County Common Pleas Court Nov. 21.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact this reporter at 937-502-4498. Follow Anna Bolton, Reporter @annadbolton on Facebook.

