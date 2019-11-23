Assistant prosecutor receives award for service

COLUMBUS — A Greene County assistant prosecutor was named Nov. 21 as the recipient of the 2019 William F. Schenck Victim Justice Visionary Award of Distinction.

Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison was among the winners of the Ohio Victim Witness Association’s (OVWA) Second Annual 2019 Visionaries in Victim Advocacy (VIVA) Awards, shining a spotlight on crime victim advocates and allied professionals.

“Bill Morrison has shown in his short time as assistant prosecutor that he is dedicated to his work, to crime victims, and the passion he brings to each case is remarkable,” Liz Poprocki, executive director at OVWA, said in a release. “Bill does not believe that victim advocacy is strictly for the role of the victim advocate. He is personally committed to helping crime victims navigate the criminal justice system through education, encouragement, and support. He understands that “justice” looks different for each victim and survivor. Bill’s sincere and friendly attitude has a way of putting crime victims at ease, conveying his strong belief in them and empowering them to believe in themselves.”

OVWA presents the prestigious award to a prosecutor in honor and memory of William F. Schenck, Jr. (1945-2016).

“As a young prosecutor and throughout his long tenure as Greene County Prosecuting Attorney, Prosecutor Schenck’s dedication to victims of crime was unmatched and his vision of how the criminal justice system could change on behalf of victims was unstinting,” Poprocki said. “He brought hope to those he served – he was truly a visionary prosecutor for the people. The nominee must currently be an assistant or elected County Prosecutor in Ohio preferably with less than 10 years of experience as a prosecuting attorney and must have a documented record of consistently pursuing justice on behalf of crime victims.”

The OVWA VIVA Awards seek to recognize the professionalization of victim advocacy in Ohio and uplift advocates who can be overlooked throughout the process of a survivor’s recovery. Through recognition of their impactful work, it encourages that high quality services are provided to Ohioans in their time of need and distinguish what is defined as quality services.

OVWA is a statewide nonprofit that seeks to promote access to safety, healing, justice and financial recovery for Ohio crime victims through meaningful rights and quality services. OVWA represents more than 300 advocates across the state of Ohio.

OVWA will celebrate Morrison and other outstanding advocates and allied professionals across Ohio at the Second Annual VIVA Awards Friday, Dec. 13 at the Clintonville Woman’s Club in Columbus.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison listens in a Greene County courtroom during the Nov. 21 arraignment of Zyrian Atha-Arnett. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/11/web1_Morrison.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison listens in a Greene County courtroom during the Nov. 21 arraignment of Zyrian Atha-Arnett.