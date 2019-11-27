Small Business Saturday highlighted in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council Members say it time and time again — “shop small” — and Small Business Saturday will highlight just that.

“The premise of Small Business Saturday is supporting local businesses,” Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matt Owen said. “It’s really important for our residents to spend money with out local businesses … We have a great downtown and in order to keep a great downtown, it’s important for residents to support it.”

Small Business Saturday will be highlighted Saturday, Nov. 30 — one day after Black Friday and two days after Thanksgiving. The City of Fairborn is home to several small businesses with many concentrated along the downtown area.

Local small business owners have been encouraged by the chamber to post small business specials they are offering on the Downtown Fairborn Committee Facebook page to give shoppers a one-stop space to check out what is being offered in the Fairborn community during Small Business Saturday.

Visit bit.ly/2qElJoK to see the Downtown Fairborn Committee Facebook page.

“We’re known for our [Halloween festivities],” Owen said. “But we turn the page on Nov. 1. We have a variety in our downtown — [with shops that highlight] crafts, antiques, art, books, toys — there’s so much to shop for in our downtown.”

According to fairborndevelopment.org, downtown Fairborn features more than 80 locally-owned shops, restaurants and service businesses. Main Street features free WiFi, as well as a FORA, or Fairborn Outdoor Refreshment Area, that is in place which allows individuals to carry alcoholic beverages within certain parameters of downtown Fairborn while following rules.

“Don’t forget downtown Fairborn,” Fairborn City Council Member Terry Burkert said at the conclusion of a recent council meeting. “We have a downtown to go to, we have so much on Main Street that no other city has that I’ve ever seen. Come on down and see what you can find on Main Street in Fairborn.”

