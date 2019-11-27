Greene County home to free Thanksgiving meals

GREENE COUNTY — Various locations throughout Greene County will host free community Thanksgiving meals Thursday, Nov. 28, guaranteeing that no one in Greene County has to eat alone.

Fairborn

The City of Fairborn will be the home to two community Thanksgiving meals. The Fairborn Senior Center, 325. N. Third St., will host its annual feast Thursday, Nov. 28. Seatings will take place at noon and again at 1 p.m. To reserve a seat or sign up to volunteer, call the center at 937-878-4141. While reservations are preferred, no one will be turned away. The meal will feature traditional Thanksgiving items such as turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, rolls, pie and more.

Raidersgiving is a free Thanksgiving meal geared toward the Wright State University community. It will take place noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 in the McLin Gym of the Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy. #430 in Fairborn. Raidersgiving will include traditional Thanksgiving favorites, in addition to foods from other countries such as halal chicken and Indian stew and rice.

Jamestown

Those located in the southeast Greene County may choose to attend the Thanksgiving meal in the Village of Jamestown. The meal will take place 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Jamestown United Methodist Church, 22 E. Washington St. in Jamestown.

Xenia

The City of Xenia will refresh an old tradition this year, as it will host the community Thanksgiving meal for the first time in the REACH Center, 336 Progress Drive in Xenia. It will include traditional Thanksgiving items, including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, rolls and desserts.

File photos Fairborn Senior Center officials have been preparing for the community Thanksgiving feast since early this week. They have cooked 35 25-pound turkeys. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/11/web1_tgprep20181.jpg File photos Fairborn Senior Center officials have been preparing for the community Thanksgiving feast since early this week. They have cooked 35 25-pound turkeys. File photos Fairborn Senior Center officials have been preparing for the community Thanksgiving feast since early this week. They have cooked 35 25-pound turkeys. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/11/web1_tgprep20182.jpg File photos Fairborn Senior Center officials have been preparing for the community Thanksgiving feast since early this week. They have cooked 35 25-pound turkeys. File photos Fairborn Senior Center officials have been preparing for the community Thanksgiving feast since early this week. They have cooked 35 25-pound turkeys. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/11/web1_tgprep20183.jpg File photos Fairborn Senior Center officials have been preparing for the community Thanksgiving feast since early this week. They have cooked 35 25-pound turkeys.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.