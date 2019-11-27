In the holiday spirit

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Visitors sit on Santa’s lap, take carriage rides down Main Street and watch the lighting of the Christmas tree during Hometown Christmas Nov. 23. The City of Xenia and the Board for Recreation, Arts and Cultural Activities (BRACA) hosted the event downtown for families.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Visitors sit on Santa’s lap, take carriage rides down Main Street and watch the lighting of the Christmas tree during Hometown Christmas Nov. 23. The City of Xenia and the Board for Recreation, Arts and Cultural Activities (BRACA) hosted the event downtown for families.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Visitors sit on Santa’s lap, take carriage rides down Main Street and watch the lighting of the Christmas tree during Hometown Christmas Nov. 23. The City of Xenia and the Board for Recreation, Arts and Cultural Activities (BRACA) hosted the event downtown for families.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Visitors sit on Santa’s lap, take carriage rides down Main Street and watch the lighting of the Christmas tree during Hometown Christmas Nov. 23. The City of Xenia and the Board for Recreation, Arts and Cultural Activities (BRACA) hosted the event downtown for families.