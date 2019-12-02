Clinic to help businesses retain drug-free workforce

SPRINGFIELD — Never before have employers been forced to deal with the magnitude of issues impacting their ability to operate drug-free: the opioid epidemic, the legalization of medical marijuana, the recent rise in employee use of cocaine and methamphetamine, and the record-setting increase in positive workplace drug tests.

Coupled with the area’s low unemployment rate, finding healthy, drug-free workers has become difficult for many companies in the community. Meanwhile, a recent study of employers in Ohio showed that most could be doing more to both prevent and respond to substance misuse among their workforces, according to the Mental Health & Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties (MHRB).

In response, MHRB has joined forces with Working Partners and Clark State Community College to address this problem through a Technical Assistance Clinic, which will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Brinkman Educational Center, 100 S. Limestone St., Springfield.

“Clark State Community College is proud to partner with MHRB to bring this important information to our business community. Understanding the role of addiction and trauma in employment and the technical and legal process of a second-chance policy will provide an enormous ROI for the businesses who participate in hiring, retention, productivity, and employee engagement.” Lesli Beavers, director of workforce and business solutions at Clark State, said.

The event is endorsed by Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce, Greene County Department of Development, Ohio Means Jobs Madison County, and Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce.

Available for $25 to all employers in the board’s three-county area, this one-day clinic will provide employers with the education, written resources, and a tool to audit their drug-free workplace (DFWP) efforts against best-practice strategies and hear experiences and tips from area businesses who run effective DFWP programs.

“We believe this is an excellent opportunity for local businesses to really explore and understand the issues impacting their drug-free workplace and respond to these issues in a meaningful way,” said Greta Mayer, chief executive officer at MHRB. “This clinic will give businesses the tools they need to strengthen or start on the journey to create an effective drug-free workplace program.”

Business leaders attending the course will learn about a wide variety of topics related to operating drug-free, including:

— five elements of a best-practice drug-free workplace (DFWP) program

— essential components of an effective DFWP policy

— mandates and authorities impacting DFWP programs

— operationalizing Ohio’s new medical marijuana law

— how to establish an effective second-chance system

— local resources available to assist employees and their family members with substance misuse and other mental health issues

— drug-free rebates available through Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation

— employer opportunities for promoting overall mental health in their workplace

Business leaders interested in learning more or registering for the clinic should visit TAclinic.eventbrite.com or contact Brianna Wilson at brianna@mhrb.org.