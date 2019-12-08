100% buckled-up

XENIA — Four Greene County schools recently won the Allstate Seat Belt Challenge.

One hundred percent of Beavercreek, Cedarville, Fairborn and Greene County Career Center (GCCC) student drivers were buckled during a seat belt check conducted by the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition this fall.

“Wearing your safety belt is the easiest thing you can do to protect yourself,” State Highway Patrol Sgt. John Chesser, Xenia Post, said at a check presentation at the GCCC. “Over the 22 years that I’ve worked I’ve had to investigate many crashes that resulted in injuries, fatalities … That’s why as a law enforcement officer I aggressively look for seat belt violations. We tell everybody to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Winning schools received $250 each, provided by the Allstate Foundation and Agent Scott Pauley.

