New home, same fun

Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News

The family of the late Dr. Clement Austria hosted the 43rd Annual Christmas Party Dec. 11 at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center. It’s the first time the senior center was actually able to host it, thanks to its new location in the REACH Center. The Senior Sensations entertained the 252 in attendance with several dance numbers.

What’s a Christmas party without Santa?

The toy soldiers dance routine was a big hit.

Karen Reichley was honored as the senior center’s 1000th member. According to Executive Director Judy Baker, the center had never had more than 700 members in its 50 years of existence.