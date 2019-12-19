CU prof receives research training

CEDARVILLE — Dr. David Peters, assistant professor of pharmacy practice at Cedarville University, has completed the American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP) Academy for Research and Scholarship.

ACCP is an organization of leaders in clinical pharmacy that promotes the advancement of the pharmacy profession through national lobbying and professional development.

The ACCP Academy is just one of the educational opportunities ACCP provides for upcoming clinical pharmacists. There are four divisions of the academy: research and scholarship, leadership and management, teaching and learning and pharmacogenomics.

“I wanted to be more independent to be able to design high-quality research,” Peters said. “I wanted to read research literature with more proficiency and to have a better grasp of statistics in the appropriate context.

Peters started the academy in October 2017. He completed 24 hours of classes and a research project that he presented at the ACCP Annual Meeting in New York City in October 2019 to graduate from the program. To help with his research project, Peters had an ACCP mentor who has been practicing and publishing high-quality research for about 20 years.

During his pharmacy residency, Peters researched treatment failure between two antibiotics for hospital infections. When he began at Cedarville, Peters started working on Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved research projects on the reversal of anticoagulation in intracranial hemorrhage and on the dosing of fosphenytoin in obese patients with status epilepticus.

Peters identified that the ACCP program will impact how he interacts with his students at Cedarville as well as at Miami Valley Hospital, where he works as a clinical track faculty.

“I have a better understanding of optimal research design so that when I develop research questions I know how to create an experiment that my colleagues will respect and will understand,” Peters said. “Also, I can better understand medical literature so that when I am treating patients and teaching students, I can appropriately interpret what the investigators have written in their research.”