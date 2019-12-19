Outgoing council members to be honored

XENIA — Xenia’s three outgoing council members will be honored during an open house today.

Mike Engle, Dale Louderback and Will Urschel have a combined 24 years of public service to the city and their dedication will be celebrated during the event, set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the City Administration Building.

Engle first served from Feb. 9, 2006 to Dec. 31, 2007 and then again from Jan. 8, 2011 until the present, being elected as council president since 2012. Louderback has served from Jan. 1, 2008 until the present while Urschel has served since Jan. 1, 2019.

Cody Branum, Rebekah Dean, and Thomas Scrivens will be sworn in as new council members in January. Scrivens previously served on council.