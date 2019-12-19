Shawnee Elementary recognized by ODE

XENIA — Shawnee Elementary School was recognized by the Ohio Department of Education for its performance on state testing.

The school received the Momentum Award, which honors schools that exceed expectations in student growth for the year. Schools must earn straight A’s on all value-added measures on the state report card to qualify.

“This is a wonderful accomplishment, and the award reflects a lot of day-to-day hard work from everyone in this building,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton.

Value-added measurements compare the current scores of students with those of previous years, as well as to the scores of other students in the same grade. Shawnee earned an A for the overall progress component, based on receiving A’s for several subgroups of students, including gifted students, students in the lowest 20 percent in achievement, and students with disabilities.

“I am extremely proud of our students and staff,” said Principal Scott Poole said. “It is exciting to see these indicators of progress and know that our efforts are paying off.”

Shawnee was the only school in Greene County to receive the Momentum Award this year, and one of only 55 elementary schools in the state.

Xenia Preschool received the All A Award for receiving all A’s on applicable report card measures, and the Overall A Award for earning an A overall. Ankeney, Main, and Trebein elementary schools in Beavercreek also earned the Overall A Award.

“The students, teachers, administrators and staff honored … are shining examples to peers and colleagues around Ohio,” said State Board of Education President Laura Kohler. “We are so proud of these award recipients and the effort they put in to learning, leading and growing every day. We are both encouraged and challenged by the example of excellence they are setting.”

In all, 63 districts, 436 schools and 12 career-technical planning districts were recognized.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/12/web1_COLOR_XCS_JPG.jpg

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.