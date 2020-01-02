McDonald’s robbery suspect in custody

XENIA — A 22-year-old Xenia man was arrested Dec. 30 in connection with a robbery at a local restaurant.

Devon Latavias Cunningham was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, after he allegedly held up the McDonald’s on North Detroit Street around 9:40 p.m.

According to Xenia police, Cunningham allegedly entered the business through an employee entrance wearing a mask and brandishing a handgun. He ordered employees to place the money from the cash register into a bag, along with money from the office. The suspect fled the business on foot. There were no injuries and no shots fired, according to police.

Officers searched the area with the assistance of a K9 from the Beavercreek Police Department and located Cunningham in his apartment on Kinsey Road. Cunningham was taken into custody without incident. The money, gun, and mask were recovered.

Cunningham is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Xenia Police Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623. Detective Miller is the lead investigator and can be reached at mmiller@ci.xenia.oh.us.