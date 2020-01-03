Posted on by

DAR Cedar Cliff makes plarn mat for BOH


Photos courtesy DAR Cedar Cliff Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Cedar Cliff Chapter members crochet a sleeping mat out of plarn, yarn made from recycled plastic bags.

Sarah Young, Daughters of the American Revolution Cedar Cliff Chapter project patriot, gives a sleeping mat to Sarah Musselman, Bridges of Hope shelter manager, to distribute to a client.


CEDARVILLE — The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Cedar Cliff Chapter recently crocheted a sleeping mat to give to Bridges of Hope in Xenia.

For an October service project, the women constructed the mat out of plarn — a yarn made from recycled plastic bags. They used the plarn to crochet a mat that can be used as a barrier against moisture and cold from the ground.

“I’m thankful to live in a country where many respond to the needs of others around them. Although our most recent tornado was costly, it was a blessing to see people come together to help those who were affected by the damage,” Sarah Young, DAR Cedar Cliff Chapter project patriot, said. “Being a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution has provided many opportunities to help those who have a need.”

Young presented the mat to Bridges of Hope, an emergency overnight shelter at 1087 W. Second St.

