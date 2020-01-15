Xenia doesn’t make ‘Small Business Revolution’ finals

XENIA — The City of Xenia was not among the list of five finalists who could receive a $500,000 small business makeover.

The reality series “Small Business Revolution” was conducting a search to find the star city for its fifth season. More than 6,o00 were nominated and Xenia was in the top 10. But when Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington, hosts of the show, announced the top five towns in a Facebook Live video early Tuesday morning, Xenia didn’t make the final cut.

The finalists are Benicia, Calif.; Fredonia, N.Y.; Livingston, Mont.; Spearfish, S.D.; and The Dalles, Ore.

“While this was not the outcome we were hoping for, we are proud Xenia was recognized as a semifinalist community out of 6,000 that were nominated,” City Manager Brent Merriman said. “Our community has been energized by the prospect of being featured on the series and we intend to continue that momentum.”

Created by Deluxe Corporation, “Small Business Revolution” launched its fourth season last October featuring Searcy, Ark., which had six small businesses share in the prize money and makeovers. The makeovers were documented in an eight-part series airing on www.smallbusinessrevolution.org, Hulu, Amazon Prime and YouTube.

Deluxe team members met civic leaders and community members, interviewed business owners, and learned more about how marketing expertise could benefit each community before narrowing the list to the five towns eligible for the week-long public vote.

“This year, we had so many incredible nominations from small towns across the country,” Brinkman said previously. “We are always amazed how many people reach out to tell us why their town and businesses should win, and it really speaks to the work we’re doing for small businesses at Deluxe.”

To learn more about the series, visit www.deluxe.com/small-business-revolution/

By Scott Halasz

