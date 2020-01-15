FCS highlights its board members

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City School District will join more than 700 school districts throughout Ohio who are highlighting January as School Board Recognition Month.

Superintendent Gene Lolli presented certificates during the regular meeting Jan. 9 to the Fairborn Board of Education members.

“Our school board members are citizen servants who serve our community and often have to make difficult choices for our district,” Lolli said. “Our board is focused on the future of our school district and the success of the students in our district. Honoring our board members in January is one way to say thank you for all you do.”

The Fairborn City School Board welcomed its newest board member Barbara Blandino and thanked previous board member Katie Mlod for her service to Fairborn City Schools. Current board members include President Pat McCoart, Vice President Mary Reaster, Andy Wilson, Jerry Browning and Blandino

The district is in the process of building two new elementary schools and has observed improvements on the state report card.

“It is more important now than ever that communities support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow,” Lolli said. “Please take a moment to let our board members know that we support them and that their dedicated service is appreciated.”