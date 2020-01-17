AKA, One Bistro teaming up on MLK Day

XENIA — It’s a perfect match.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is about service and volunteerism. One Bistro is powered by volunteers and focuses on serving others.

So it’s fitting that the two entities are combining forces to help celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose belief was that “Everybody can be great because anybody can serve.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Rho Omega Chapter and the downtown Xenia restaurant are c0-hosting a free volunteer appreciation pancake breakfast as part of AKA’s Day of Service in honor of MLK.

Anybody who volunteers in the community, has volunteered in the past, or is considering volunteering is invited.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, One Bistro — which operates on a pay what you can or pay it forward concept — will offer a pancake buffet. At 9 a.m., AKA’s Rho Omega chapter will have a short program and then invite some local non-profits to share about their organizations, including ways people in the community can get involved and volunteer.

“We love this kind of partnership,” said Denise Davis, One Bistro board president. “It’s to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr., and his philosophy of volunteerism, that anybody can serve. You don’t have to have special skills to serve. That goes right along with who we are. Come, join us, feed your belly and your soul.”

This is a free event, however people are encouraged to sign up for their free ticket at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/anyone-can-serve-volunteer-pancake-breakfast-tickets-86915457473.

The partnership started when a group of AKA members would volunteer at One Bistro on Saturdays. Sorority member Shannon Moore, who also sits on the One Bistro advisory board, contacted Davis about an idea to tie in volunteering and MLK day. The first time Moore broached the idea, the timing wasn’t going to allow it to work, Davis said.

But Moore tried again this past November and the One Bistro board signed off on it.

“If it makes sense and fits in with who we are (we will do it),” Davis said.

Rho Omega Chapter is also requesting donations from participants for local non-profits such as used eyeglasses, used/new shoes, pillowcases, hygiene items, or school supplies.

