Not being out-foxed

Photos courtesy Greene County Public Library
Vincent the red fox visited Xenia Community Library as part of an Ironwood Wolves program showing off how foxes are depicted in stories and fairy tales around the world. Ironwood Wolves’ mission is to bring awareness of the importance of wolves in our ecosystem.
