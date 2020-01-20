Firefighter, officer recognized by VFW

Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Ryan Zimmerman receives the VFW Firefighter of the Year Award Jan. 14 from Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 Commander Erik Swanson.
After receiving the VFW Officer of the Year Award, Sgt. Scott Spangler shakes the hand of Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Ryan Zimmerman receives the VFW Firefighter of the Year Award Jan. 14 from Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 Commander Erik Swanson.
After receiving the VFW Officer of the Year Award, Sgt. Scott Spangler shakes the hand of Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone.