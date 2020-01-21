Posted on by

A sea of Red(s)


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Cincinnati Reds paid a visit to the National Museum of the United States Air Force Jan. 18. Fans were given the opportunity to participate in a Q and A session, followed by an autograph session.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Cincinnati Reds paid a visit to the National Museum of the United States Air Force Jan. 18. Fans were given the opportunity to participate in a Q and A session, followed by an autograph session.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Cincinnati Reds paid a visit to the National Museum of the United States Air Force Jan. 18. Fans were given the opportunity to participate in a Q and A session, followed by an autograph session.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Cincinnati Reds paid a visit to the National Museum of the United States Air Force Jan. 18. Fans were given the opportunity to participate in a Q and A session, followed by an autograph session.


Reds participants included infielder Mike Moustakas; manager David Bell; minor league outfielder Narciso Crook; roving catching instructor and former catcher Corky Miller; broadcaster Thom Brennaman; President and COO Phil Castellini; and Vice President and Assistant General Manager Sam Grossman.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Cincinnati Reds paid a visit to the National Museum of the United States Air Force Jan. 18. Fans were given the opportunity to participate in a Q and A session, followed by an autograph session.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Cincinnati Reds paid a visit to the National Museum of the United States Air Force Jan. 18. Fans were given the opportunity to participate in a Q and A session, followed by an autograph session.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Cincinnati Reds paid a visit to the National Museum of the United States Air Force Jan. 18. Fans were given the opportunity to participate in a Q and A session, followed by an autograph session.

Reds participants included infielder Mike Moustakas; manager David Bell; minor league outfielder Narciso Crook; roving catching instructor and former catcher Corky Miller; broadcaster Thom Brennaman; President and COO Phil Castellini; and Vice President and Assistant General Manager Sam Grossman.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Cincinnati Reds paid a visit to the National Museum of the United States Air Force Jan. 18. Fans were given the opportunity to participate in a Q and A session, followed by an autograph session.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/01/web1_RedsCaraJan2.jpgWhitney Vickers | Greene County News The Cincinnati Reds paid a visit to the National Museum of the United States Air Force Jan. 18. Fans were given the opportunity to participate in a Q and A session, followed by an autograph session.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Cincinnati Reds paid a visit to the National Museum of the United States Air Force Jan. 18. Fans were given the opportunity to participate in a Q and A session, followed by an autograph session.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/01/web1_RedsCaraJan3.jpgWhitney Vickers | Greene County News The Cincinnati Reds paid a visit to the National Museum of the United States Air Force Jan. 18. Fans were given the opportunity to participate in a Q and A session, followed by an autograph session.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Cincinnati Reds paid a visit to the National Museum of the United States Air Force Jan. 18. Fans were given the opportunity to participate in a Q and A session, followed by an autograph session.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/01/web1_RedsCaraJan5.jpgWhitney Vickers | Greene County News The Cincinnati Reds paid a visit to the National Museum of the United States Air Force Jan. 18. Fans were given the opportunity to participate in a Q and A session, followed by an autograph session.

Reds participants included infielder Mike Moustakas; manager David Bell; minor league outfielder Narciso Crook; roving catching instructor and former catcher Corky Miller; broadcaster Thom Brennaman; President and COO Phil Castellini; and Vice President and Assistant General Manager Sam Grossman.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/01/web1_RedsCaraJan9.jpgReds participants included infielder Mike Moustakas; manager David Bell; minor league outfielder Narciso Crook; roving catching instructor and former catcher Corky Miller; broadcaster Thom Brennaman; President and COO Phil Castellini; and Vice President and Assistant General Manager Sam Grossman.