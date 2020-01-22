‘Spring has Sprung’ 5K colorful this year

XENIA — Greene County Public Health’s (GCPH) Spring Has Sprung 5K Run/Walk is returning — this year in color to celebrate a century.

After a year’s hiatus in 2019, GCPH officials announced the event will be held Saturday, April 4 in Xenia. This year not only marks the 10th year of the 5K, but it also marks the 100th anniversary of GCPH.

The event will feature non-toxic, environmentally-friendly colored powder (corn starch) that will be thrown at various times along the course. Event t-shirts will be completely white so participants can wear them the day of the event. At the finish line, participants will receive a finisher’s award and there will be a large health fair with vendors, food and a dance party.

The 5K Run/Walk emphasizes fun over competition and is for all ages and physical abilities. Perfect for first timers or the veteran runner, the course winds through the surrounding neighborhood, is completely paved and primarily flat. It is also pet friendly (leash required).

Registration is now open at www.speedy-feet.com/races.php. The cost is $15 per person, which guarantees a shirt if registering by Monday, March 23. A limited number of shirts will be available the day of the event. The cost is $20 per person after March 23 (unless registering online) and the day of the race. Online registration closes at midnight on Friday, April 3. All checks or money orders can be made out to Greene County Public Health and sent to: 5K Registration, c/o Greene County Public Health, 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia, OH 45385.

Race Day schedule:

• 7:30 a.m. – Check-in/Day of Event Registration begins

• 8:30 a.m. – Warm-up with a local Zumba instructor

• 8:45 a.m. – “Wee One Run” (free) for ages 5 and younger

• 9:00 a.m. – 5K begins

• 10:00 a.m. – Health Fair, vendors, food, fun

The ‘Spring Has Sprung’ 5K Run/Walk is listed on Greene County Public Health’s Facebook page and on the website at www.gcph.info.

A few volunteers are needed to help with the colors. Those interested or in need of more information can contact Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or by email at jdrew@gcph.info.