Xenia man subject of SWAT deployment

XENIA — A Xenia man wanted in connection with a murder in Wilmington earlier this week was the subject of a SWAT deployment Thursday evening.

At the request of the Wilmington police department, Xenia police dispatched officers and its SWAT team to a home on the 400 block of East Church Street. Police executed search and arrest warrants but the man, Joshua Lee Williams, 18, was not there.

One juvenile was arrested on an unrelated warrant and evidence was collected by Wilmington police, according to Xenia police Capt. Steve Lane.

Some residents reported hearing gun shots, but Lane said no shots were fired and what they heard was SWAT firing tear gas into the home.

Lane said it’s normal for SWAT to take part in search and arrest warrants when the crime involves a violent felony.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place during the search, which began around 5:30 p.m. and was cleared around 10:30 p.m.

“It’s safer to have fewer people in their yards and walking up and down the sidewalk,” Lane said.

According to the Wilmington News Journal, Williams is described as a thin black male with braided hair who possibly drives a red 4-door sedan. As of press time, Williams was still at large. If you see him, contact local law enforcement.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com