Greene County reports first death from COVID-19

XENIA — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) officials reported the fourth case of COVID-19 and subsequent first death related to the virus in the county.

The 87-year-old Cedarville woman became ill in her home around March 21 and was hospitalized March 24 when her symptoms worsened, according to health officials. She was tested on March 25 through Lab Corps and died March 26. GCPH officials received results of the test Monday.

All individuals taking care of the woman wore full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the health department reports. There is no travel history or long-term care facility associated with the case.

“Public Health stresses that it is everyone’s responsibility to protect the health of our seniors, those with underlying health conditions, healthcare workers and first responders,” Laurie Fox, GCPH public information officer, wrote in the release. “It is to be assumed that COVID-19 is in every community and we are reminding everyone to have a healthy respect for this virus by abiding by the state’s orders for social distancing and the Stay at Home order. Residents should only travel for essential purposes.”

Ohio Department of Health reports 1,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, 475 hospitalizations, 163 ICU admissions, and 39 deaths as of March 30. The data does not yet include the Greene County death. The age range for those infected in the state is younger than 1 year old to 98 years old, with cases in more than 70 counties. About 27,000 Ohioans have been tested, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said Monday.

For more information locally, call GCPH at 937-374-5600. For details on COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov. The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Call Center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

