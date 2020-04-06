A parade of Ram pride

Photo courtesy Kelli Fife

Second grader Bailey Strickle waits for her her teacher to go by in the middle of Jamestown.

Photo courtesy Kelli Fife

The Newman siblings show off their Ram pride.

Photo courtesy Kelli Fife

Mason, Weston and Eden Fife and T-Rex Drake Mangan came out to give everyone a little extra entertainment!

Photo courtesy J&E Photography by Amber Trotter

Families stood in their yard waiting for their favorite teacher to drive by.

Photo courtesy J&E Photography by Amber Trotter

Students made signs and waved when teachers drove by.

Photo courtesy J&E Photography by Amber Trotter

This family shared a special message.

Photo courtesy J&E Photography by Amber Trotter

Greeneview Elementary School teachers and staff held a car parade Wednesday morning. The drove throughout Jamestown and the school district to see students who went to parking lots, downtown sidewalks or stood in their yards and driveways to hold up signs and wave. This student showed how much he missed his teacher.

Photo courtesy J&E Photography by Amber Trotter

Even the family pet got involved.