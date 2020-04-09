Skyline, Butterbee’s coming to Xenia

XENIA — It’s Skyline time in Xenia.

City officials confirmed Thursday that the popular Cincinnati-style chili restaurant, along with Butterbee’s American Grille, will share a building at the southeast corner of South Progress and Prouty drives, near the REACH center and Hampton Inn.

Both are franchised by Nader David of the Mt. Orab-based David Restaurant Group, which owns three Cincinnati-area Skyline locations along with a Butterbee’s, among other ventures.

The project has received conditional approval from Xenia’s planning and zoning commission and once revised plans with the changes are submitted — which the developer has agreed to do according to officials — a zoning permit will be issued, clearing the way for approval from the Greene County Department of Building Regulation and Greene County Public Health.

Construction will be permitted to begin at that point, according to City Planner Brian Forschner.

Forschner said he was unsure of the expected time frame. Project architect Bill Schalk of Milford-based KBA Architects referred all calls to David, who could not be reached for comment as of press time.

According to plans submitted to the city, one 9,800-square foot building will be constructed and each restaurant will have its own space. Skyline will seat 95 and there will be 108 parking spaces, plans indicate. County records indicate the 1.9-acre plot of land was purchased by Xenia Butterbees Plaza, LLC for $330,000 in March.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

