Face coverings required at WPAFB exchange, commissary

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Beginning Saturday, April 11, patrons at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Commissary and all Base Exchange facilities will be required to wear face coverings to shop at these facilities.

Coverings will not be provided, and shoppers who are without one will not be permitted to enter.

This action applies to all total Force military personnel, civilian employees and contractors, family members, retirees, retiree dependents and all others allowed access to base facilities.

“To provide more protection for both our customers and patrons we have made this decision,” said Col. Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing commander. “This is just one of the preventative measures we have put in place in our battle against this virus.”

The requirement for masks does not replace the need for physical distancing and efforts to minimize exposure. Individuals should maintain personal distance to the maximum extent possible and limit movement to essential travel only.

“In this extraordinary time, we need to do everything we can to protect our force and our families,” Sherman added. “I ask for everyone’s support as we continue to perform our vital Air Force missions during this unprecedented challenge.”