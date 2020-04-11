Cease and desist letters issued to three county businesses

XENIA — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) officials issued cease and desist letters to three Greene County businesses this week.

The action follows the guidelines set by Ohio’s Dispute Resolution Commission for essential and non-essential businesses that is mentioned in the amended stay at home order now in effect until Friday, May 1.

According to a GCPH release, the affected businesses were providing pet grooming services within the county. In the letter, it states that “Part of your business is classified as a non-essential business, specifically the grooming portion of your business is not included in the list of essential businesses definitions found in Section 12, paragraph (a)-(y) of the order. You are required to immediately cease the pet grooming operations under the Director’s order until further notice. However, those activities required to maintain minimum basic operations may continue.”

The actions taken by local health officials are consistent with other local public health agencies throughout the state, including Trumbull, Mahoning and Stark Counties, who all issued similar orders this week, the release said. Ohio’s Dispute Resolution Commission ruled that pet grooming does not fall within the guidelines of essential business. The three businesses are to cease providing grooming services immediately per the order. Failure to comply with the order could result in the imposition of civil and/or criminal penalties, which includes possible incarceration.

If readers have a concern about a local business being essential or non-essential, log on to www.gcph.info/contact-us/feedback and complete the online form. This will log a concern or complaint, prompt an investigation, and allow officials to take further action if necessary.

“Public health is taking this very seriously and will continue to uphold the Governor’s stay at home order with regard to these businesses in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve,” GCPH officials said in the release.

For more information about the dispute resolution process, visit: bit.ly/34oSNR0, and for more information on COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call the hotline, available 7 days per week, at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.