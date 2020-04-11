XCS board to meet online

XENIA — The Xenia Community School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Due to the current school closure and statewide stay at home orders, and in accordance with Ohio HB 197 which was signed into law March 27, this public meeting will be accessible via Google Meet rather than in-person at the board office.

To access the meeting, visitors can follow the agenda on BoardDocs.com and/or join via Google Meet: https://meet.google.com/gbg-amkk-xef .

Residents can also join by phone: at 1-513-818-1231, PIN: ‪754 327 346#.

Due to the nature of video conferencing platforms, attendees who are not presenting will be asked to keep their microphone muted to reduce background noise. In addition, participants from the general public and/or media may choose to join with their camera off.

Citizens wishing to address the board in accordance with the public participation guidelines (section 2 of the agenda) may email chuber@xeniaschools.org prior to the meeting to indicate the desire to address the board. The email should include the speaker’s full name and address.

Any additional instructions or technical direction for attendees will be given at the start of the meeting.

Board meeting agendas can be found at https://www.boarddocs.com/oh/xeniaoh/Board.nsf/Public by the end of business on the Friday before the meeting. An electronic copy is available by request.