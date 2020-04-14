BOE processing applications, mailing ballots

XENIA — The director of the Greene County Board of Elections says voters who have already requested an absentee ballot should expect to receive a ballot by next week.

“We are receiving thousands of requests a day however we are working diligently to process the applications and get ballots out,” Director Llyn McCoy said by email Monday, adding that the county did not have a ballot shortage.

Voters who have requested ballots can track the status of their ballot on the Ohio secretary of state’s website by going to VoteOhio.gov and clicking “Track Your Ballot,” using county and name to search.

Tuesday, April 28 is the final day of Ohio’s vote-by-mail primary, as set by House Bill 197.

To request an absentee ballot:

— Print a request from the Greene County Board of Elections website: www.co.greene.oh.us/128/Board-of-Elections

— Complete, sign, and mail it to Greene County Board of Elections, 551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385 or drop off applications in the silver ballot box outside of the same office. Voters should write 03/17/2020 in the “Date of Election” space and check the “Primary Election” box. They must then choose “Political party ballot” or “Issues only ballot.” If choosing “Political party ballot,” they must write Democrat or Republican next to “Name of Political Party.”

— Or, write and mail a letter to the Greene County Board of Elections. Include name, address, address to send the ballot to if different from home address, telephone number, birth date, Ohio driver’s license number or the last four digits of Social Security number, election for which you are requesting ballot, party affiliation, and a statement that you are a qualified voter and signature of voter.

— Or, call the Greene County Board of Elections at 937-562-6170 and request that an absentee application be mailed to you.

Requests for absentee ballots will be received until 12 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

Voted ballots must be postmarked by Monday, April 27 or may be dropped off in the ballot box outside of the office until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.

Election results

McCoy said the board is attending a webinar with the secretary of state this week, and will know more information about counting votes and publishing official results after that meeting.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

