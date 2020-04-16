WSU reaching out to students

FAIRBORN — Wright State University President Dr. Susan Edwards recently delivered a straightforward video message to students.

“Just know that we’re all here at Wright State to support you getting through the spring semester — you’re almost there,” she said, highlighting the college’s student support services, such as counseling, career advising, tutoring and more.

Edwards highlighted in the video that the finish line of the 2020-2021 academic year is in sight. Wright State, along with other universities across Ohio, began offering remote learning in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. College officials recently announced that the majority of summer classes, with some beginning as early as May, will be offered virtually as well with an exception to some programs such as internships, clinicals and practicals.

Edwards hosted hour-long Webex chat sessions April 1 and April 2, connecting more than 230 participants each day, according to a press release by Wright State. She highlighted in the release that she is checking in with students and staff to see if they’re okay.

Edwards will continue hosting twice-weekly Webex sessions from 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays through May 5, and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursdays through April 23.

Wright State also began The Raiderstrong Outreach program in which faculty and staff volunteers are taking the time to personally call each individual student. According to a press release by Wright State, the goal was to find out how the students are adjusting to the changes that came with remote learning, and ask if they needed support through unexpected challenges.

The press release said college officials were hopeful of about 50 volunteers stepping up, but instead more than 200 chose to donate their time. The calls began on April 2 and each volunteer had about 25 to 30 students to connect with.

“Although we are all working remotely from our homes, I’ve never felt more connected to our university and our students,” said Tim Littell, associate vice provost for student success.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

