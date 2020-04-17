St. Brigid vandalism suspects caught

XENIA — Xenia police have charged two juveniles with the break in and vandalism that occurred at St. Brigid Catholic Church on Palm Sunday.

Two males, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old, were charged with theft of motor vehicle (fourth degree felony); breaking and entering (fifth degree felony); vandalism (fifth degree felony); arson (first degree misdemeanor); unauthorized use of motor vehicle (first degree misdemeanor); and violation of rules of director of health (second degree misdemeanor).

According to a release from XPD, the break in occurred between 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. April 5 and police responded around 8:50 a.m. after church employees reported they discovered the break in and significant vandalism when they arrived in morning. The student activity center had a broken window, but the subjects had not gained entry, police said. The main church building had been entered and there was significant vandalism to many glass objects and religious items. Several other items had been charred by fire, although the fire damage was minimal. A storage building had also been broken into and a truck from the storage barn had been taken on a “joy-ride” but was returned during the incident, police said in a release.

Several trailers on the property had been spray painted and lights were broken. In addition, police said the suspects ended by stealing two golf carts. The property damage is estimated to be several thousand dollars, according to police. Later that day, officers recovered the two golf carts in the area of the Fairgrounds Recreation Center. Several juvenile suspects were identified at that time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Xenia Police Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line, 937-347-1623. Information can also be sent to jemoore@ci.xenia.oh.us.