Xenia resident heading to NY with supplies

XENIA — A Xenia resident is one of several hundred nurses headed east to support hospitals in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Heather Combs, a nurse practitioner, is going to New York for 21 days with almost 300 pounds of luggage containing toiletries and other supplies including masks. The items — 286 homemade masks, two caps, 380 ear savers, more than 100 cards and notes of gratitude — were obtained thanks to a call for donations that was made on social media.

The Gifted and Talented Program (XTAR) at Xenia Community Schools, in which Combs has a child, expanded the reach of its ongoing service project to supply healthcare workers with those much-needed supplies.

“We are just so proud that our community came together like this on short notice to support these nurses, and make sure they have what they need to care for patients and their fellow healthcare workers,” said Donna Shaw, gifted coordinator for XCS. “There were so many people dropping off donations – from a safe social distance, of course – that we know this project went well beyond our smaller school community.”

Because the need is still high, XTAR is going to continue taking donations and getting them to Combs in New York.