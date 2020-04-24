Long-time fire lieutenant retires from XFD

XENIA — Lieutenant Leonard Baurle will retire from the City of Xenia Fire Division after responding to his last call on April 25.

Baurle is a 31-year veteran of the Xenia Division, beginning his career as a firefighter March 19, 1989 after serving five years as a member of the Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department in Jefferson County, Ky. During the last 31 years, Baurle dedicated his career to providing fire and emergency medical services to the citizens, business owners and visitors of Xenia.

Throughout the course of his career he attended many training events preparing himself for the next phase of his career. Baurle’s excellent EMS skills, strong ability to evaluate fire scene evolutions, and sound decision-making served the Division well when he was promoted to lieutenant in August 1999, according to a release from the city. Baurle always conducted his work with a high degree of professionalism. He was always polite, respectful and a positive representative of the Xenia Fire Division as he interacted with the members of the Xenia community, the release said.

“Lt. Baurle has always carried a positive attitude toward Xenia Fire Division and the job he does,” said Xenia Fire Division Chief Ken Riggsby. “He has been a very dedicated employee and worked well with all the staff. His knowledge and skills will be missed.”