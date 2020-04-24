Xenia planning virtual commencement

XENIA — Seniors graduating from Xenia High School will still be recognized for their achievements, the district announced Thursday.

In an e-news blast to the district’s families, Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton said a virtual commencement ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27. Graduation was postponed when the stay at home order was put in place.

“As of right now, we are following the executive order issued by Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health to cease all large public gatherings for the time being in an effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus,” Lofton said in the email, which was also posted on the district’s Facebook page. “(But) commencement ceremonies are a time-honored rite of passage for every graduating student that has been earned over their years at XCS.”

Specific details were not available yet and Lofton said the district is “working to finalize those plans as quickly as possible.”

The district previously announced an in-person commencement would take place Wednesday, July 8 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Lofton is still hopeful that could happen.

“We do know, by all indications, that Gov. DeWine is expected to ease the Stay at Home order in phases in the near future,” Lofton said. “Depending on what restrictions are lifted and when, as well as the overall public health situation at the time, we are still reserving the July 8 date as a time we could potentially hold a ceremony for our graduates.”

Lofton said the district must be “flexible and balanced as we try to acknowledge our students as they deserve and also ensure their safe exit to a bright future filled with multiple milestones and achievements, just as those proud graduates of XHS who came before them.”

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.