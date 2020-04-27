XCS announces more virtual ceremony details

XENIA — Xenia schools released more information regarding its virtual commencement ceremony, planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.

In what is being called a “full-fledged online ceremony,” the commencement will include photos of each senior in cap and gown, and like the traditional ceremony, will include (short, hint, hint) speeches from administrators and senior class representatives as well as recognition of every graduating senior.

As in the past, students will be able to keep their cap and ‘20 tassel and they will be able to take their cap and gown home in order to take additional photos with family and friends, according to an email from the district. Gowns are to be returned when students pick up their diploma, from May 28-June 2.

Students interested in applying to be one of two senior speakers must email Principal David Torrence by Friday, May 1. Auditions will be held the following week.

All seniors will have a standard photo taken when they pick up their cap and gown during the week of May 18-23. Students must select a day/time from the Google Classroom for the Class of 2020 sign-up sheets (available May 14). To safeguard the health and well-being of all involved, students must adhere to the schedule for their time slot, and should arrive prepared to take a photo at this time, according to the district. Seniors will also have a chance to empty their lockers, turn in any library books or textbooks, turn in their Chromebook and charger and make sure all fees are paid. Any senior who still owes outstanding fees on May 22 will not be included in the virtual ceremony, the district said

Students will be asked to submit additional photos as needed for the ceremony.

As previously announced, the district is still reserving July 8 as a date to potentially hold an in-person ceremony for graduates.

By Scott Halasz

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

