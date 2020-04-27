CSU awarded part of $14 million for Ag scholarships

WILBERFORCE — Central State was one of 19 land-grant colleges and universities to receive funding from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

CSU and the other 1890 land-grant institutions will each receive $752,632 of the more than $14 million awarded to provide scholarships to encourage students to pursue and complete baccalaureate degrees in the food and agricultural sciences and related fields.

“(Thursday’s) announcement signifies our continuing partnership with the 1890 land-grant universities to ensure the sustainability of our country’s agricultural future,” said NIFA Director J. Scott Angle in a news release. “We are pleased to support these important institutions as they develop the next generation of agricultural leaders.”

CSU is hoping to increase the number of graduates with the necessary technical skills for entry-level positions in food and agriculture sciences and related fields, according to information provided by NIFA. Central State is expanding on the Capacity Building Grant award obtained from USDA-NIFA in 2017 that is assisting the College of Engineering, Science,Technology, and Agriculture (CESTA) recruit and retain students in agricultural and human sciences. The school said those efforts have generated interest from community college and high school students to choose agriculturally related programs at the CSU and with that positioning, the CESTA requested a share of the $14 million to award to those students in need and have the appropriate grade-point averages to pursue their careers in the agriculture and related sciences.

“Central State University is most appreciative to Rep. David Scott of Georgia for authoring this legislation back in 2018,” President Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond said. “He and members of Ohio Congressional leadership have supported the efforts of the 1890 Land Grant institutions and we think that this legislation will be a positive enhancer for our students.”

The funding is made possible through NIFA’s 1890 Scholarships Program, authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill. The 1890 Scholarships Program provides scholarships to support recruiting, engaging, retaining, mentoring, and training of undergraduate students at the 1890 land-grant institutions including Tuskegee University.

Other schools receiving funding are Alabama A&M University; Tuskegee University; University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; Delaware State University; Florida A&M University; Fort Valley State University; Kentucky State University; Southern University and A & M College; University of Maryland Eastern Shore; Lincoln University of Missouri; Alcorn State University; North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University; Langston University; South Carolina State University; Tennessee State University; Prairie View A&M University; Virginia State University; and West Virginia State University.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

