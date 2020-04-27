Brown promoted by XFD

Brown’s first fire as a lieutenant was on Navajo Drive.
Photos courtesy Xenia Fire Division
Doug Brown was recently promoted to lieutenant by the Xenia Fire Division. Brown has been with XFD since 1995, and is also a veteran of the United States Military. Brown will be assigned to Station 32 on B Shift.
