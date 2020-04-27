Remains of missing Riverside woman found near Xenia

XENIA — A day after a missing Riverside woman would have turned 48-years-old her remains were found near Xenia.

According to Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer, bones discovered by a mushroom hunter April 25 on private property along Waynesville Jamestown Road in Caesarscreek Township were identified as Cheryl Coker — who had been missing since October 2018. Fischer said the positive identification of the skeletal remains was made by the Montgomery County Crime Lab in Dayton using clothing and other evidence found at the scene.

Coker’s disappearance was originally being investigated as a kidnapping, but it was later deemed a homicide by officials. Her car was found in a Kroger parking lot next to Clancy’s Tavern. Her daughter, Marisa Coker, found the car using the Find My iPhone app and all of Coker’s personal belongings were found inside, according to WDTN. Eleven days before Coker disappeared, she filed from divorce from her husband, William, WDTN previously reported. In February 2019 police publicly named William Coker as the main suspect, but no charges have been filed.

“My condolences to the family of Cheryl Coker,” Riverside Police Chief Frank Robinson said. “It’s been a long time coming. We have never given up on this case. Cheryl’s never been forgotten by the community.”

Robinson declined to give any further details as to whether William Coker is still a suspect.

According to Fischer, the wooded area where the remains were found is “quite popular for mushroom hunting.” Authorities said it is about a 15 minute drive from Coker’s home to where the remains were found.

Greene County Coroner Dr. Kevin Sharrett said it’s premature to say how long Coker had been deceased, but he said how the body was “skeletonized” was consistent with when she went missing. He added the cause of death may not be able to be determined and there was no evidence the body was ever buried there.

“We are continuing to work this case at this time,” Sharrett said.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer announced that remains found in the county over the weekend were identified as Cheryl Coker, a missing Riverside woman. With Fischer are Riverside Police Chief Frank Robinson (left) and Greene County Coroner Dr. Kevin Sharrett. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/04/web1_IMG_1573.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer announced that remains found in the county over the weekend were identified as Cheryl Coker, a missing Riverside woman. With Fischer are Riverside Police Chief Frank Robinson (left) and Greene County Coroner Dr. Kevin Sharrett.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507. Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.

