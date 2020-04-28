Check our websites for election results tonight

XENIA — Just like this election, election coverage might be a little different this year.

If readers don’t find election results in Wednesday’s paper, they should visit our websites and check Thursday’s paper.

According to Llyn McCoy, director of the Greene County Board of Elections, the board will report unofficial results to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose by 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 28. McCoy said results will not be available before then, and it is uncertain if we will get those results before press time.

Absentee ballots must be dropped off by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 in the secure, silver ballot box located outside of the Greene County Board of Elections, 551 Ledbetter Road in Xenia, if they weren’t postmarked by April 27. Ballots that were postmarked by April 27 have until Friday, May 8 to arrive at the board office to be counted.

According to LaRose, individuals who requested an absentee ballot by 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 25 and did not receive their ballot by Tuesday, April 28 are allowed to walk into the Greene County Board of Elections on Tuesday, April 28 and ask to vote a provisional ballot. The only other people allowed to vote in-person on Tuesday are those with a disability or those experiencing homelessness.

Also on Tuesday, the board will set the date for its official canvass, which must be completed by Tuesday, May 19.

For breaking news and election results as we have them, visit www.xeniagazette.com or www.fairborndailyherald.com.

