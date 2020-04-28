Voting by ballot box

Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News

A Greene County Board of Elections worker places a voted ballot in the drop box outside the office at Ledbetter Road April 28, the last day of the extended vote-by-mail primary.

A voter fills out a paper provisional ballot. Voters who did not receive their ballot by mail by Tuesday were permitted to vote provisionally outside of the board office.

One Greene County resident drops off a ballot from a car window.

A man places his ballot in the secure drop box outside the office.

Voted ballots were accepted until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Board of Elections in Xenia saw a continuous line of cars Tuesday afternoon.