Voting by ballot box


Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News A Greene County Board of Elections worker places a voted ballot in the drop box outside the office at Ledbetter Road April 28, the last day of the extended vote-by-mail primary.

Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News A Greene County Board of Elections worker places a voted ballot in the drop box outside the office at Ledbetter Road April 28, the last day of the extended vote-by-mail primary.


A voter fills out a paper provisional ballot. Voters who did not receive their ballot by mail by Tuesday were permitted to vote provisionally outside of the board office.


One Greene County resident drops off a ballot from a car window.


A man places his ballot in the secure drop box outside the office.


Voted ballots were accepted until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.


The Board of Elections in Xenia saw a continuous line of cars Tuesday afternoon.


