Cedarville U to hold special senior celebration

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University will hold a Senior Celebration May 2 to recognize the class of 2020, instead of hosting families and friends at the annual commencement ceremony on campus. The celebration will be broadcast on the Cedarville University Facebook page.

“The celebration is important for the class of 2020 so we can spend time reflecting on how great our time was at Cedarville,” said Zach Rubosky, vice president of the student government association. “This event will give seniors some closure on the year and officially end this chapter of our lives. It will be special knowing that the student body is all tuning in together to relive some fun moments from the year and to be reminded of the Lord’s faithfulness in it all.”

The Senior Celebration is one part of a three-fold effort to honor the class of 2020.

The second thread in the class of 2020 recognition includes personal videos from four different seniors. The university began posting a video each day on April 20 of significant and special moments in the four-year journey of this class. This 30-day video campaign will conclude on May 20.

Each video highlights the transformational stories of how the lives of the 2020 graduates were changed during their time at Cedarville. The first video in the campaign looked back to when the class of 2020 participated in the traditional “Jacket Jaunt” on their first weekend as freshmen. Both the memory and story videos will be posted on Cedarville social media and on a special Cedarville’s class of 2020 webpage.

Finally, the senior celebration livestream on May 2 will include scripture readings, vocal music and other special commemorative activities.

This celebration will not replace commencement, which will be held homecoming weekend on Oct. 2-3, with full regalia. The traditions of the junior-senior banquet and senior chapel, which is the last chapel of the academic year, will be held for 2020 seniors at that time.