Outstanding ballots could change winners

XENIA — A pair of prominent tax levies were unofficially voted down by Greene County voters according to results released by the board of elections late Tuesday night.
Issue 12, a Greene County permissive sales tax that would have allowed officials to build a new jail and sheriff’s office; and Issue 9, a Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools additional levy both failed. The sales tax was defeated 19,893-12,622 and the school levy was defeated 2,817-2,517.
However there are more than 9,000 outstanding ballots, including more than 1,000 in the Bellbrook school district so those results could change after the official results are released May 19.
Here are the unofficial results for the uncontested races as well as all the local issues.
Uncontested races
Court of Appeals Judge 2nd District (D) — Marshall G. Lachman, 7,651
State Central Committee Man (R) — Steve Austria, 17,116
State Senator District 10 (D) — Charles Ballard, 7,680
State Senator District 10 (R) — Robert Hackett, 16,011
State Representative District 73 (D) — Kim McCarthy, 6,351
State Representative District 74 (R) — Bill Dean, 5,609
Common Pleas Judge General Division (R) — Michael Buckwalter, 15,961
Common Pleas Judge Domestic Relations Division (R) — Cynthia Martin, 15,512
Common Pleas Judge Probate Division (R) — Thomas O’Diam, 15,553
Greene County Commissioner FTC 1-2-21 (D) — Colin James Morrow, 7,295
Greene County Commissioner FTC 1-3-21 (R) — Tom Koogler, 15,675
Greene County Sheriff (R) — Gene Fischer, 17,292
Greene County Recorder (R) — Eric Sears, 15,974
Greene County Treasurer (R) — Kraig Hagler, 16,017
Greene County Engineer (R) — Stephanie Ann Goff, 15,771
Greene County Coroner (D) — Steve Bujenovic, 7,397
Greene County Coroner (R) — Kevin L. Sharrett, 16,275
Issues
#1 City of Fairborn Income Tax — For, 2,460; Against, 1,474
#2 Village of Jamestown Renewal — For, 227; Against, 80
#3 Village of Yellow Springs Charter Amendment — For, 1,078; Against, 202
#4 Village of Yellow Springs Charter Amendment — For, 546;Against 751;
#5 Village of Yellow Springs Charter Amendment — For, 727; Against, 571
#6 Miami Township Renewal Levy — For, 1,387; Against, 283
#7 Beavercreek Township Renewal Levy — For, 1,331; Against, 617
#8 Cedar Cliff LSD Substitute Levy — For, 511; Against, 432
#9 Bellbrook-Sugarcreek LSD Additional Levy — For, 2,547; Against, 2,817
#10 Beavercreek CSD Substitute Levy — For, 5,921; Against, 6,522
#11 Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District Renewal Levy — For, 3,642; Against, 1,681
#12 Greene County Permissive Sales Tax — For, 12,622; Against, 19,893
The Greene County Board of Elections will open the official canvass of the March 17 primary election May 11 by accepting valid provisional ballots. The board will then recess until 4 p.m. May 19 when members will certify the official count and hold a regular business meeting.
