New TCN home giving hope to women in recovery

KETTERING — A new TCN Behavioral Health Services residential facility in Kettering is enabling local women to take steps toward long-term recovery.

The home at 3085 Woodman Drive, which opened in February, offers trauma-informed curriculum, case management services, peer support services, Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) services, psychiatric services, mental health services, and connection to community resources. The new facility serves women from Greene, Montgomery, Logan, and Champaign counties.

Clients live rent-free in the newly-furnished and renovated property in Kettering and eat all of their meals there as well. Similar to Christopher House, a 16-bed alcohol and drug treatment facility for men in Xenia, the newer home has a high level of structure and accountability. It’s not quite as intensive and does not entail 24-7 supervision, though, Christopher House manager Nathan Crago explained.

“This new home is an important resource for local women because often times safe and supportive housing is a major barrier to being able to participate in treatment as well as achieve long term recovery,” Crago said. “We have found that by providing safe and supportive housing in combination with intensive treatment our clients stay engaged in treatment longer thus increasing the likelihood that they will achieve long term recovery.”

A typical day for the women includes attending substance use group therapy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays. A recovery housing case manager transports them to and from group sessions and also works with each client individually, helping them to secure stable housing and potentially employment upon graduation from the program.

“Living in a recovery housing environment also gives them the opportunity to develop and practice basic life and coping skills which will help them to reintegrate into their families and society as a whole,” Crago said.

Clients also usually attend community support meetings, like Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous, seven days a week. During the COVID-19 crisis, these have been limited to online support meetings.

The pandemic has affected other areas of life for the women living at the Kettering facility. Each client is screened by medical staff prior to entering the home, which has implemented strict hand-washing and sanitizing protocols. The women are currently not accepting visitors and are not permitted to visit with friends and family.

Women who are interested in obtaining services or who would like more information can visit any of the TCN locations for an assessment or contact TCN at 937-376-8700.

TCN also has branches in Fairborn and Xenia, including a youth services center, as well as in other nearby counties. Amidst the health crisis, TCN just started offering a virtual walk-in clinic where individuals can receive an assessment without leaving home. Step-by-step instructions can be found at tcn.org.

Photo courtesy TCN A new TCN Behavioral Health Services women’s residential facility is located at 3085 Woodman Drive in Kettering. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/04/web1_Woodman.jpg Photo courtesy TCN A new TCN Behavioral Health Services women’s residential facility is located at 3085 Woodman Drive in Kettering. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/04/web1_TCN-Logo.jpg

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.