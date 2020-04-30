CSU receives scholarships for some Ohio students.

WILBERFORCE — Central State University, Ohio’s only 1890 Land-Grant Institution, received $2.2 million in scholarships for Ohio students who choose to major in agriculture and related fields.

Funds for the scholarship came from the $14 million awarded to the 1890 Land-Grant Universities in the United States as a result of the 2018 Farm Bill. Scholarships support recruitment and retention, student engagement and mentoring, and training undergraduate students at Central State.

“Central State University is most appreciative to Rep. David Scott of Georgia for authoring this legislation back in 2018. He and members of Ohio Congressional leadership have supported the efforts of the 1890 Land Grant institutions and we think that this legislation will be a positive enhancer for our students,” said President Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond.

Applications for scholarships are now being accepted. The four-year scholarship awards eligible students up to $60,000 which includes tuition, books, and room and board. High school seniors and college transfer students (including community college graduates) who are Ohio residents are eligible to submit an application for the award. The scholarship award is for the following majors: Sustainable agriculture; agricultural education; exercise science with a nutrition minor; agricultural extension education; agricultural business; water resources management; and environmental engineering.

High school applicants must have a cumulative GPA of no less than 2.8 and transfer students must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0. The deadline to apply is June 31.

To learn more or to apply visit centralstate.edu, email skrishna@centralstate.edu, or call 937-376-6061.