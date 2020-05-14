City re-opening smooth so far

XENIA — It was almost business as usual for the City of Xenia as offices re-opened earlier this week after being shut down due to the coronavirus.

City staff resumed a more regular schedule May 4, in accordance with the state’s Responsible Restart Ohio plan, and the public was allowed back in to conduct business May 11.

Lobby areas inside city offices have signage in place to mark the flow of traffic and social distancing. And under the new guidelines from the state, city facilities must operate at 50 percent occupancy, City Manager Brent Merriman said, which means the number of people allowed in the building will be reduced.

“So far, things have gone well, and foot traffic has been slower than we probably expected,” Merriman said via email Wednesday after assessing the first couple of days back in action.

Offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays. City officials are asking the public to allow elderly residents and those vulnerable to COVID-19 to have sole usage from 9 to 11 a.m., in accordance with recommendations from the State of Ohio.

Offices will be closed Wednesdays to allow for deep cleaning, Merriman said.

The city’s state of emergency remains in effect.

“That’s in large part to maintain funding opportunities for our community in response to the COVID-19,” Merriman previously said.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

